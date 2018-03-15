Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will play, start Thursday

Evans (rib) will play and start in Thursday's game against the Bulls, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Evans will be returning from a 10-game absence and will immediately jump back into the starting lineup. However, according to Phillip Dean of Fox Sports South, the Grizzlies are expected to monitor Evans' playing time closely, so he likely won't reach his season average of 31.0 minutes. Season-long owners can still go ahead and activate him as usual, though he'll carry plenty of risk for those intending to use him in DFS lineups. With Evans back in the lineup, the likes of Kobi Simmons, Wayne Selden and Ben McLemore could see decreased roles in the backcourt.