Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will play, start Wednesday

Evans (knee) will start at point guard Wednesday against the Lakers.

Evans is good to go for the second game of the Grizzlies' back-to-back set after being listed as questionable earlier in the day with a right knee injury. Look for the veteran guard to pick up right where he left off, as he led the Grizzlies with 25 points Tuesday while also adding five rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 37 minutes.