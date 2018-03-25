Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will remain away from team Monday
Evans (personal) will not play in Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
The exact circumstances surrounding Evans' absence are still unknown, but he'll be away from the team for a second straight game as a result. Without Evans, look for Andrew Harrison to once again play a heavy dose of minutes at point guard, with both Mario Chalmers and Kobi Simmons filling in off the bench on a limited basis.
