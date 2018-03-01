Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will remain out Friday

Evans (ribs) is out for Friday's contest against the Nuggets.

Evans will miss a fourth consecutive contest Friday as a result of an injury to his right ribs. In his stead, Andrew Harrison (wrist) and Wayne Selden (knee) -- both questionable -- are strong candidates to continue seeing extra run during Evans' absence. If one or both of the aforementioned guards are unavailable, Mario Chalmers and Kobi Simmons could step into expanded roles.