Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will remain out Monday
Evans (personal) will remain out for Monday's matchup with the Timberwolves.
Evans will be missing his ninth straight game and seems likely to extend that streak Wednesday as well in the team's season finale. The Grizzlies have nothing left to play for at this point, so it seems likely Evans finishes his 2017-18 campaign with averages of 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.1 steals across 52 games.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....