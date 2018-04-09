Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will remain out Monday

Evans (personal) will remain out for Monday's matchup with the Timberwolves.

Evans will be missing his ninth straight game and seems likely to extend that streak Wednesday as well in the team's season finale. The Grizzlies have nothing left to play for at this point, so it seems likely Evans finishes his 2017-18 campaign with averages of 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.1 steals across 52 games.