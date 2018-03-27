Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will remain out Wednesday

Evans (personal) will remain out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Evans is set to miss a third straight game, as he's still away from the team for a personal matter. The exact specifics behind it are still unclear at this point, so there's certainly a chance he misses more time moving forward. Evans' next shot to get back on the floor will be Friday against the Jazz, but in the meantime, the likes of Andrew Harrison (wrist, shoulder), Mario Chalmers and Wayne Selden should see more run in the backcourt.