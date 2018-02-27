Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Won't play Wednesday
Evans (ribs) is out for Wednesday's matchup against the Suns.
Evans will miss a third straight contest Wednesday as the result of a rib injury. During the team's most recent contest, Jarell Martin was thrown into the starting five, playing 34 minutes and posting nine points, five assists and three rebounds. Mario Chalmers and Myke Henry saw expanded roles as well, garnering 20 minutes and 16 minutes, respectively, in the contest.
