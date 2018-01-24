Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Won't play Wednesday
Evans (illness) will not play during Wednesday's contest against the Spurs, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Evans was originally questionable for the contest, but was ultimately unable overcome his illness, which will keep him sidelined. In his stead, Andrew Harrison, Mario Chalmers and Wayne Selden will likely see expanded roles as ballhandlers.
