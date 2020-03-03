Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Best game of season Monday
Jones posted 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists, four steals and one rebound across 19 minutes during Monday's 127-88 win over the Hawks.
Jones put on his best performance of the season in the victory, scoring efficiently while tying season highs in both assists and steals. He also committed just one turnover. Only five other players this season have a game with at least 15 points, nine assists, four steals and one or fewer turnover. Impressively, Jones' effort was in just 19 minutes, while the next fewest amount of court-time needed to achieve the feat was 27 minutes by Jimmy Butler.
