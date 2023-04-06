Jones played 43 minutes in Wednesday's 138-131 overtime loss to the Pelicans, tallying 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, eight rebounds, four steals and one block.

With Ja Morant (hip) sitting out for the second half of the back-to-back set, Jones moved into the starting five and once again brought value for those who activated him, just as he did when Morant missed nine straight games in March while serving a suspension. Jones came away with his ninth double-double of the season, made more than half of his shots from the field and contributed excellent rebound and steals totals to deliver positive returns in four different categories for fantasy managers.