Jones registered 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 115-112 overtime victory over the Knicks.

His final bucket was the biggest, as Jones drained the game-winning three-pointer with under a minute left in extra time. The veteran point guard remains entrenched on the Memphis second unit behind Ja Morant, but Jones set career highs in that role last season with 8.7 points and 1.1 threes per game while shooting 39.0 percent from beyond the arc.