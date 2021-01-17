Jones will come off the bench Saturday against the 76ers.
With Ja Morant (ankle) returning to the lineup, Jones will head back to the bench and presumably see a reduction in workload. Assuming Morant stays healthy, Jones will likely not have much fantasy viability moving forward.
