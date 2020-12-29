Jones is likely to take over as the Grizzlies' starting point guard in the absence of Ja Morant (ankle).

With Morant set to miss the next three-to-five weeks -- and Jaren Jackson (knee) still out -- Jones could have a month-long run as the starting point guard for a team in dire need of scoring and playmaking without its two best players. Jones saw extended action (35 minutes) in Monday's win over Brooklyn, which Morant exited in the second quarter. Jones finished that contest with nine points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.