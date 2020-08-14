Jones (knee) could participate in Saturday's play-in game against the Trail Blazers, Meghan Triplett of Grind City Media reports.
Jones hasn't played in the bubble, but he's progressed to 5-on-5 work and reportedly "looked good and felt good." The team and medical staff will wait until gameday to decide if he'll make his return during the crucial play-in game.
