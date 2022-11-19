Jones finished Friday's 121-110 win over the Thunder with 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one block across 23 minutes.

Jones' line was solid enough, but he could have the opportunity to turn in even more fantasy-friendly performances if the ankle injury Ja Morant suffered late in Friday's game forces him to miss time. The Grizzlies won't have an official update on Morant until evaluating him Saturday, but fantasy managers looking for a boost in the assists category in particular may want to take an early flier on Jones.