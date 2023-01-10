Jones finished with 24 points (11-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six assists, three steals and three rebounds across 35 minutes in Monday's 121-113 win over the Spurs.

With Ja Morant (thigh) sidelined for the second game in a row, Jones got the opportunity to match up head-to-head with younger brother Tre Jones, the Spurs' starting point guard. Big brother got the better of his sibling, clearing 20 points for the second night in a row while leading the Grizzlies in assists and tying for the team lead in steals. Though he'll remain an elite streaming option for assists and steals any time Morant is sidelined, Jones will likely see his playing time take a major hit if Morant is back in action for the Grizzlies' rematch Wednesday with the Spurs.