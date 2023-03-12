Jones registered 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday's 112-108 victory over Dallas.

Jones made only two of five shots for four points in the first half but served as the primary facilitator for the Grizzlies' offense with seven assists entering the break. He added seven points in the second half, with four of them coming at the free-throw line, while dishing out another three dimes to finish with a game-high 10 assists on the night. Jones has now recorded a double-double in back-to-back games and in three of his last four. He's also scored in double figures in four straight.