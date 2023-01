Jones registered 18 points (5-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 118-108 win over the Kings.

Jones; numbers will always suffer a bit when the backcourt is healthy, but he's usually good for a decent assist total. Memphis is only one injury away from a heightened tole for Jones, a scenario that presented itself last season. Fantasy managers who depend on Ja Morant would be wise to stash the veteran guard.