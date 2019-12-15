Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Dishes out nine assists
Jones had nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3PT), nine assists, two steals and one rebound in 20 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 128-111 win over the Wizards.
Jones has been a reliable passing threat of late, notching at least seven assists in four of his last five games. He should continue as Ja Morant's main backup, but he could still provide value for owners looking for a streaming alternative that could rack up assists on limited playing time.
