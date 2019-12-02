Jones had 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 win at Minnesota.

Jones thrived in his first game as a starter, as he ended just three assists shy of a double-double. Morant has been listed as week-to-week, so Jones should experience a considerable uptick on his value on a short-term scenario.