Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Dishes out seven assists
Jones had 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 win at Minnesota.
Jones thrived in his first game as a starter, as he ended just three assists shy of a double-double. Morant has been listed as week-to-week, so Jones should experience a considerable uptick on his value on a short-term scenario.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...