Jones (foot) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers.
Jones is coming off a poor night from the floor, failing to connect on any of his seven attempts from beyond the arc. He could sit out the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday, but Ja Morant (thigh) is off the injury report to pick up the slack at point guard.
