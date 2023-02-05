Jones will start Sunday's matchup against the Raptors, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.

With Ja Morant (wrist) out, Jones will draw his ninth start of the season. In his previous eight starts, the backup point guard has averaged 20.0 points, 7.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 33.0 minutes per game.

