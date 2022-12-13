Jones will start at point guard Monday night against the Hawks, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.
Jones gets the start in place of Ja Morant (thigh), who is unavailable due to injury. Jones' last start dates back to Dec. 5 against Miami, posting 28 points, five rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 36 minutes.
