Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Enters starting five
Jones is starting Sunday's game at Minnesota, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Ja Morant is unavailable and considered week-to-week with back spasms, pushing Jones into the starting role. Jones is averaging 5.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 19.3 minutes this season, but he should have increased opportunities while Morant remains sidelined.
