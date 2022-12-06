Jones notched 28 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 101-93 victory over the Heat.

Jones moved into the starting lineup Monday, doing his best Ja Morant (ankle) impression in what was a season-best performance. While jones was likely streamed across a number of formats, it would certainly not have been because of expected points production. He came to the party in more ways than one, delivering not only double-digit assists but also a season-high 28 points. Morant's injury doesn't sound as though it is going to cost him significant time, meaning Jones is likely headed back to the wire despite this effort.