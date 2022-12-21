Jones closed with five points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 105-91 loss to the Nuggets.

Jones missed all three of his shots from beyond the arc and failed to extend his double-digit scoring streak to five games. The backup point guard is a viable streaming option on certain nights, but his overall production has been too sporadic to trust on a nightly basis. As a starter (five games), Jones has averaged 20.6 points, 8.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 32.8 minutes, but as a reserve (25 appearances), he's posted just 8.7 points, 3.9 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 22.4 minutes.