Jones accumulated three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists and one rebound across 14 minutes during Friday's 134-121 victory over the Spurs.

Jones has routinely played under 20 minutes this season, as Ja Morant and De'Anthony Melton have cemented roles in the backcourt as well. Still, Jones can rack up assists in limited action. He's currently ranked 18th in the NBA in assist percentage (32.3), and he leads the league at 13 performances with four or more assists in fewer than 20 minutes.