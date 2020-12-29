Jones finished with nine points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes during a 116-111 overtime win over the Nets on Monday.

Jones ended up playing a big role in the team's first win of the season after Ja Morant went down with an ankle injury. The extent of Morant's injury is not yet known -- but if he is forced to miss time then Jones is likely in line for the starting point guard job. With the Grizzlies also down Justise Winslow and Jaren Jackson at the moment, Jones will have an opportunity to be more aggressive offensively than usual. Per 36 minutes during the 2019-20 season, Jones averaged 14.1 points, 8.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 triples per game. He likely won't pop off quite to that extent, but Jones is worth a flyer pickup with Morant's injury severity unclear.