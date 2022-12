Jones contributed 13 points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Sunday's 123-109 loss to Golden State.

Jones made the most of his opportunities on the offensive end, and he attempted a season-high six shots from the charity stripe. He also managed to score in double figures after failing to do so in his last two matchups heading into Sunday's clash. Jones is averaging 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists over his last five games.