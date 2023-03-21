Jones finished Monday's 112-108 win over the Mavericks with 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes.

After piling up 24 assists over his previous two games, Jones took a step back in that area Monday, but the efficiency he displayed from the field helped to make up for it. Jones has been a roster-worthy player in nearly every format for the past two weeks with averages of 16.3 points, 8.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 33.7 minutes in his nine games since ascending to a starting role, but his fantasy value is likely to take a significant hit as soon as Wednesday against the Rockets. Ja Morant is likely to return from his suspension to unseat Jones on the top unit Wednesday, but with Dillon Brooks in line to sit out the contest while serving a one-game ban, Jones may still be needed to fill minutes off the ball alongside Morant.