Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Goes for 18 points
Jones notched 18 points (6-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 118-79 win at Brooklyn.
Jones has topped the 15-point plateau in each of his last two appearances and seems to be settling as Ja Morant's main backup alternative. He had a stretch of six games scoring in double digits earlier this season but, for the most part, his numbers have been so inconsistent that he can't be trusted from a fantasy perspective night in and night out.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Best game of season Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Scores in double figures again•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Showing improved form•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Scores 12 in Wednesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Four assists in 14 minutes Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Matches season high in scoring•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...