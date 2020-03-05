Jones notched 18 points (6-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 118-79 win at Brooklyn.

Jones has topped the 15-point plateau in each of his last two appearances and seems to be settling as Ja Morant's main backup alternative. He had a stretch of six games scoring in double digits earlier this season but, for the most part, his numbers have been so inconsistent that he can't be trusted from a fantasy perspective night in and night out.