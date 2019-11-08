Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Good to go Friday
Jones (ankle) is ready to roll Friday versus the Magic.
Jones will avoid missing his first game of the season despite a minor ankle issue that popped up Thursday. He should be ready for his usual role, averaging 7.4 points, 4.6 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 21.7 minutes per contest off the bench.
