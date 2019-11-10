Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Hands out eight assists in loss
Jones contributed 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 138-122 loss to Dallas.
Jones moved into the starting lineup for Saturday's game with Ja Morant (rest) given the night off. In his 28 minutes on the floor, Jones managed to hand out a team-best eight assists to go with 14 points. Jones is playing just 22 minutes per night this season and currently sits outside the top-150 in standard formats. Should Morant suffer any sort of injury, Jones would become a must-roster player. However, until then, he remains more of an assists and steals streaming option.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Starting Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Good to go Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Probable with sore ankle•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Picks up three steals in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Poor shooting in second straight game•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Steady showing in season opener•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.