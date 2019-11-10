Jones contributed 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 138-122 loss to Dallas.

Jones moved into the starting lineup for Saturday's game with Ja Morant (rest) given the night off. In his 28 minutes on the floor, Jones managed to hand out a team-best eight assists to go with 14 points. Jones is playing just 22 minutes per night this season and currently sits outside the top-150 in standard formats. Should Morant suffer any sort of injury, Jones would become a must-roster player. However, until then, he remains more of an assists and steals streaming option.