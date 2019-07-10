Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Heading to Memphis
Jones is joining the Grizzlies after the Timberwolves declined to match the three-year, $24 million offer sheet, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Jones was a restricted free agent so Minnesota had two days to match the offer sheet after it was signed Sunday, and now his rights move to Memphis. The 23-year-old is coming off a season in which he averaged 6.9 points, 4.8 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 22.9 minutes, and he figures to serve as the backup to rookie Ja Morant (knee).
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Signs offer sheet with Grizzlies•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Gets qualifying offer•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Dishes out 13 dimes•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Solid production in Wednesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Eight dimes in loss•
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.