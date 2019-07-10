Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Heading to Memphis

Jones is joining the Grizzlies after the Timberwolves declined to match the three-year, $24 million offer sheet, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jones was a restricted free agent so Minnesota had two days to match the offer sheet after it was signed Sunday, and now his rights move to Memphis. The 23-year-old is coming off a season in which he averaged 6.9 points, 4.8 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 22.9 minutes, and he figures to serve as the backup to rookie Ja Morant (knee).

