Jones is expected to take over as the starting point for the Grizzlies during the absence of Ja Morant (ankle), who will be re-evaluated weekly.

Jones is essentially a must-roster player in 12-team fantasy formats for as long as Morant is shelved. He's played well as a starter this year, and in 23 starts last season, he averaged 12.7 points, 6.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 30.2 minutes. Desmond Bane (toe) is also out for at least another week-plus, which should force more usage Jones' way.