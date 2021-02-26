Jones recorded 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal Thursday in a 122-94 home win against the Clippers.

Jones played 15 minutes, but those were all he needed to supply a great scoring tally. He logged both the team and his personal high in points utilizing said playing time. Jones may be a backup option (behind Ja Morant) but provides serviceable value for deep-league fantasy managers. He is averaging career highs of 8.4 points, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals across 28 games this season.