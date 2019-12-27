Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Matches season high in scoring
Jones pitched in 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's 110-97 win over the Thunder.
Jones matched season highs in scoring and threes while amassing over twice as many points as shot attempts. He did finish with as many turnovers as assists, but overall it was a solid showing for the 23-year-old point guard. Nevertheless, Jones is most viable in deep leagues given that he doesn't rack up a bunch of counting stats on a consistent basis.
