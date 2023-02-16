Jones had zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and three assists in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 victory over the Jazz.

Jones played 34 minutes in a start against the Raptors on Feb. 5 but has returned to the bench over his four appearances since then and hasn't had much of an impact as a reserve. He's been held scoreless in two of his last four outings and has averaged 2.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per game over that stretch. As long as the Grizzlies' backcourt is at full strength, Jones doesn't have much fantasy relevance.