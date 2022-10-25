Jones ended Monday's 134-124 victory over the Nets with eight points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes.

Jones failed to score in double figures for the first time this season and logged a season-low one assist during the win. While the backup point guard's performance Monday was lackluster, he's still averaging 11.0 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 23.8 minutes across the first four games of the season.