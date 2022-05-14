Jones recorded 7 points (2-12 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals in Friday's 110-96 loss to Golden State.
Jones saw a major minutes increase following Ja Morant's knee injury in Game 3. The seventh-year guard shot less than 26.0 percent from the field for the fourth time this series but remained impactful on the glass and as a facilitator.
