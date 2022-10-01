Jones (rest) won't be available for Saturday's preseason game against the Bucks, according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Jones is widely seen as one of the best backup point guards in the league, and there's no sense for the Grizzlies to risk him in a preseason game. It seems this is only a matter of the team keeping a cautious approach not only with Jones, but with the rest of the core starters and bench players as well.