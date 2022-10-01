Jones (rest) won't be available for Saturday's preseason game against the Bucks, according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic.
Jones is widely seen as one of the best backup point guards in the league, and there's no sense for the Grizzlies to risk him in a preseason game. It seems this is only a matter of the team keeping a cautious approach not only with Jones, but with the rest of the core starters and bench players as well.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Returning to Grizzlies•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Near triple-double in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Productive again in Morant's stead•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Posts 19/6/5 in place of Morant•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Starting in Morant's place•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Ruled out Sunday•