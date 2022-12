Jones chipped in 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, 11 assists and three steals over 25 minutes during Monday's 128-103 win over the Hawks.

Jones broke out for a game-high 22 points, scoring 12 of those points from beyond the arc with a season-best four triples. The Duke product managed to fill in amicably for Ja Morant (thigh), and he's now scored 20-plus points in two of his last four matchups.