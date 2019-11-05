Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Picks up three steals in loss
Jones compiled 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 25 minutes Monday in the Grizzlies' 107-100 loss to the Rockets.
With Grayson Allen (ankle) sidelined, Jones played backup point guard minutes and saw some time alongside Ja Morant in an off-ball role, generating a useful stat line in the process. Jones is still best viewed as a steals and assists streamer, but he might be worth holding if his minutes end up settling into the 25-to-30 range on a consistent basis.
