Jones tallied five points (1-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and two steals in 21 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Grizzlies' 134-133 overtime win over the Nets.

Jones opened the campaign with a 15-point, seven-assist performance, but he's since fallen on hard times. In particular, a 2-for-15 showing from the field in the subsequent two contests has limited Jones' overall fantasy impact, but those rostering him probably weren't doing so with the expectation that he would provide efficient scoring. Instead, Jones profiles more as a streaming option in rotisserie leagues for fantasy managers looking for help in the assists and steals categories.