Jones logged 19 points (8-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one block over 41 minutes during Monday's 101-98 loss to the Warriors.

Jones couldn't be expected to match the production or impact of Ja Morant (knee), but he performed well in the superstar point guard's place despite the Game 4 loss. Jones finished second on Memphis with 19 points and committed only one turnover over a team-high 41 minutes. If Morant misses Game 5 on Wednesday, Jones will likely need to have another big game if the Grizzlies are to have a chance to extend the series.