Jones registered 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 assists, four rebounds and four steals across 31 minutes in Friday's win over the Nets.

Jones posted his second double-digit scoring output of the season as well as his second game with at least 10 assists. He's been making quite an impact since moving to the starting lineup in absence of Ja Morant (ankle), as he's averaging 6.8 assists, to go along with 9.0 points, per game over his last six appearances as a starter.