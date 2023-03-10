Jones ended with 22 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 131-110 win over the Warriors.

Jones continues to excel with Ja Morant (suspension) away from the team. He's averaging 21.0 points, 8.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals with 51/47/89 shooting splits over his past three appearances (all starts), and despite increased usage, Jones has turned the ball over only three times, though all three of those came during Thursday's win.