Jones totaled 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 133-100 loss to Sacramento.

Jones started the contest in place of Ja Morant (ankle), and while the Duke product didn't have his best shooting performance, he made strong contributions as a rebounder, passer and defender. Jones also committed only one turnover, extending his streak of consecutive games with one or zero miscues to seven. The veteran point guard's ability to protect the ball certainly doesn't hurt his fantasy value, though his ceiling is limited while playing off the bench behind Morant.