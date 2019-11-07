Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Probable with sore ankle
Jones has been deemed probable for Friday's game against Orlando due to a sore right ankle.
It doesn't look to be anything of great concern, but Jones' status is worth keeping an eye on after shootaround Friday morning. Jones has topped 20 minutes in each of his last three games, and he's coming off of an eight-point, five-assist performance Wednesday against Minnesota.
