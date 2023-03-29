Jones ended with seven points (3-12 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 113-108 victory over the Magic.

Jones moved back into the starting lineup Tuesday, filling in for Ja Morant who was out due to a minor thigh concern. While he did only manage to score seven points, he provided managers with ample production across a range of other categories, proving his worth as one of the best streaming options out there. While it doesn't sound as though Morant is going to miss significant time, Jones is probably worth holding a little longer, given his recent play and the fact the Grizzlies are all but assured of the second seed in the Western Conference.